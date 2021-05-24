newsbreak-logo
Aqua Security researchers tapped by the MITRE team to contribute to new container framework

Cover picture for the articleAqua Security announced that its Team Nautilus researchers were tapped by the MITRE ATT&CK team to contribute to the development of the new Container Framework. Aqua’s contributions help to create a foundation for cloud security methodologies and shape the future of container security by illuminating key cloud native security attack vectors and methods observed in the wild by Aqua’s threat research team.

