Aqua Security researchers tapped by the MITRE team to contribute to new container framework

Vanta — a leading automated security and verified compliance platform — announced recently that it raised a $50 million Series A round of funding. The new funding round was led by Sequoia Capital along with participation from existing investor Y Combinator. Sequoia general partner Andrew Reed will join Vanta's board of directors. And the company will use the new funding to meet customer demand, launch new products, and open a second office in New York.