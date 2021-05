TOP HITTERS: San Antonio’s Eguy Rosario was 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Rosario was joined by three other Missions with multiple hits, as CJ Abrams went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Oliver Basabe was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Jack Suwinski went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. … Marty Bechina and Mickey McDonald each went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the RockHounds. McDonald had a double.