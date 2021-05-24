newsbreak-logo
Chicago White Sox's Tony La Russa readies to face former team in St. Louis Cardinals: 'Definitely a different series'

By Alden Gonzalez
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- The birds-on-the-bat uniforms, the players in the other dugout, the opposing manager, it all looked familiar to Tony La Russa. The 76-year-old Hall of Fame manager of the Chicago White Sox found himself in a strange spot Monday night: Leading his club against the team he guided to a pair of World Series titles during a long, prosperous portion of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals.

News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBsportsmockery.com

Tony La Russa Admits To Not Knowing The Rules After Extra-Innings Loss To Reds

The White Sox split their two-game set against the Reds and their 1-0 loss on Wednesday has Sox fans targeting Tony La Russa once again. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Michael Kopech got squeezed and walked Jonathan India to load the bases with two outs. La Russa made a double switch to bring in closer Liam Hendriks and Jake Lamb. Hendriks got the third out to send the game into extra innings and that’s when the shit hit the fan for La Russa.
MLBLas Cruces Sun-News

Chicago White Sox's Tony La Russa's managerial mistakes continue to mount

Talent is the ultimate deciding factor in winning baseball games. If you don't have good players, most of the time you're not going to win. It's the manger's job to put those players in the right position to succeed. Today's question is: How many extra wins will a good manager...
MLBsharecaster.com

Tony La Russa’s White Sox clubhouse dubbed ‘outstanding’ by GM

While the White Sox deal with the potentially season-altering loss of Luis Robert, they’ve found their manager at the heart of a couple national reports. Both ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote in recent days of Tony La Russa’s first month back on the job as the South Side skipper, reporting that some in the White Sox clubhouse are becoming impatient with the in-game decisions that have had a similarly perplexing, and even enraging, effect on much of the fan base.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa: White Sox have 'no fit' for Albert Pujols

Almost immediately after the Los Angeles Angels confirmed on Thursday they were parting ways with future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, fans and knowledgeable analysts linked the 41-year-old with the Chicago White Sox and manager Tony La Russa, who served as Pujols' skipper during his first 11 MLB seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLBchatsports.com

Column: Tony La Russa’s gaffe on the extra innings rule bites the Chicago White Sox in their 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds

Being shut out by the Reds wasn’t the worst thing that happened to the Chicago White Sox Wednesday afternoon in Cincinnati. Managers make mistakes from time to time, but one thing they’re not allowed to do is make a bad decision because of a lack of knowledge of the rules, which is what happened to Tony La Russa during the 10th inning of the 1-0 loss to the Reds.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Would the White Sox really fire Tony La Russa so soon?

Chicago White Sox fans are losing patience and fast with Tony La Russa, but there’s no way the club will fire him so early into the season. Tony La Russa’s first year with the Chicago White Sox is going about just how everyone outside of the front office expected it to: not well. Despite Chicago being tied for first place in the AL Central with its 16-13 record, La Russa has made some absurd decisions throughout the campaign.
MLBBakersfield Californian

While reunion remains unlikely, White Sox manager Tony La Russa confident Albert Pujols has more game left: ‘I would never underestimate him’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa talked to Albert Pujols after the Los Angeles Angels designated the future Hall of Famer for assignment Thursday. “He really believes — and if he believes, then I believe — that he’s got game left,” La Russa said before Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. “So I’d be very interested to see if a club sees the fit. Because they’ll get a very determined Albert.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Parkins & Spiegel: 'Completely unacceptable' for Tony La Russa not to know extra-inning rule

(670 The Score) The follies are piling up for White Sox manager Tony La Russa just 29 games into the season. After Chicago’s 1-0 loss in 10 innings at Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon, La Russa admitted he didn’t know the entirety of the extra-innings rule that was implemented in 2020 in which a runner starts on second base to begin every half-inning starting in the 10th. La Russa’s ignorance led to closer Liam Hendriks (instead of first baseman Jose Abreu) risking injury by running the bases in the top of the 10th – and standing at third base as a non-threat to run home as the Reds recorded a key out – before Hendriks gave up the game-deciding hit in the bottom half.
MLBontapsportsnet.com

Tony La Russa Inches Closer to Second Place in All-Time Wins

With the White Sox victory today, manager Tony La Russa inches closer and closer to a major managerial milestone. At the ripe age of 76, La Russa is now 14 wins away from being the second winningest manager in MLB history. Once the White Sox manager passes John McGraw, La...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Adam Eaton ‘Close to 100 Percent,' Per Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa: Adam Eaton 'close to 100 percent' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A lot of rest over the last week could have Adam Eaton back to normal. Of the White Sox top four outfielders, Eaton is the only one not currently on the injured list. But that hasn't meant he's been healthy, bothered by a bruised knee and hamstring tightness. But a beneficial schedule and some days off on the last road trip could have Eaton nearing full strength.
MLBABC7 Chicago

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says respect for baseball is priority

Tony La Russa doesn't think there's a rift in the Chicago White Sox's clubhouse, but some players have indicated publicly that they disagree with the Hall of Fame manager's comments about rookie slugger Yermin Mercedes. La Russa called Mercedes "clueless" for homering on a 47 mph pitch with a 3-0...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Is Tony La Russa going to ruin Chicago White Sox youngster Michael Kopech?

Tony La Russa is the old head overseeing Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech’s return from Tommy John surgery. That should be troubling for White Sox fans. Kopech has flashed undeniable talent early in the 2021 campaign after being sidelined for the entirety of the 2019 season and opting to sit out last summer. He has a 1.61 ERA in his first 22.1 innings of work, striking out 35 against just eight walks. The 25-year-old is unquestionably a future rotation staple on the South Side.