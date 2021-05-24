U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill city carrier assistant positions at OC area post offices
SANTA ANA (CNS) - The U.S. Postal Service announced today it is hiring to fill city carrier assistant positions at post offices throughout the Orange County area. CCA hourly wages start at $18.01 per hour with benefits, including health insurance, annual leave, and a path to becoming a career city carrier. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and available to work weekends and holidays.www.audacy.com