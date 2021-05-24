A New COVID Death In Calaveras And 8 Cases, 5 New Cases In Tuolumne
Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports one new COVID death for a total of 56 deaths since the pandemic began. No other details are available. There are eight new cases in Calaveras since Friday with the county's total COVID cases at 2,159. Active cases decreased one to eight and recoveries increased eight to 2,095 total. No Calaveras residents are hospitalized with COVID. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 453 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 34,047 vaccinations given and 42,796 COVID tests conducted.