Calaveras County, CA

A New COVID Death In Calaveras And 8 Cases, 5 New Cases In Tuolumne

By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
 3 days ago

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports one new COVID death for a total of 56 deaths since the pandemic began. No other details are available. There are eight new cases in Calaveras since Friday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,159. Active cases decreased one to eight and recoveries increased eight to 2,095 total. No Calaveras residents are hospitalized with COVID. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 453 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 34,047 vaccinations given and 42,796 COVID tests conducted.

www.mymotherlode.com
Related
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

PG&E Releases Cause Of Massive Tuolumne County Outage

Sonora, CA — A majority of PG&E customers in Tuolumne County lost power for nearly three hours on Saturday. PG&E spokesperson Jason King tells Clarke Broadcasting, “PG&E was conducting maintenance on our system in the area that required us to utilize a backup generation source, and the outage occurred when the backup failed.”
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Supervisors To Get Early Look At Budget

Sonora, CA — County staff will present an update on the status of Tuolumne County’s 2021-2022 budget, and the board of supervisors will give direction regarding further development. Tuesday’s meeting will be the first presentation the board receives about the proposed spending plan which will take effect on July 1st....
Tuolumne County, CAUnion Democrat

Woman in her 90s is Tuolumne County's 67th coronavirus death

A woman in her 90s who died of COVID-19 complications is being counted as Tuolumne County’s 67th coronavirus death, the county Public Health Department said Friday. The woman was hospitalized before she died, the department said. Details of her death were being investigated. Dr. Eric Sergienko, the interim county health...
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Majority of Tuolumne County Loses Power

Sonora, CA — The electricity went out this evening at around six o’clock for thousands of customers in Tuolumne County. The outage includes parts of Jamestown, Sonora, Groveland, Chinese Camp, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, Soulsbyville, Pinecrest, Strawberry and other areas. PG&E has not indicated what caused the outage, but hopes to get power restored by around 9:30pm for a majority of the customers.
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Amend The Soil, or Not to Amend?

We all “know” that to help our plants grow we need to amend poor soil, right? Well, maybe not… In a recent article from the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UCANR) Green Blog, https://ucanr.edu/blogs/green/, author Jeannette Warnert quotes UC advisors who recommend against it. So, do we amend soil when planting or do we not? As we were taught during Master Gardener training classes, the process of gardening is rarely straightforward and the answer is often “it depends.” That is the case with soil amendments.
Tuolumne County, CAUnion Democrat

Tuolumne County hit with third mass power outage since March

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Tuolumne County lost power about 6 p.m. Saturday for the third time since March. The outage was affecting what appeared to be mostly the same widespread area as two prior unplanned blackouts on March 6 and April 15, both of which the utility later cited as being caused by transformer equipment failures in unspecified areas.
Tuolumne County, CASFGate

Two dead at popular Tuolumne County swimming hole

Two men drowned at a popular swimming hole west of Yosemite, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. The men were part of a group visiting God's Bath swimming hole on the Clavey River. They drowned Friday afternoon, and it took two days for search and rescue teams to recover both bodies.
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Update: Deadly Drownings At God’s Bath In Tuolumne County

Update at 10:20 a.m.: Three people are confirmed dead after drowning in God’s Bath swimming hole along the Clavey River in the Tuolumne River Canyon yesterday. Today (Sat. May 15) dive crews continue to search for the body of the third victim. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin reported this morning, “After talking with witnesses and family members on scene, we have determined that two men have drowned.”
California Statemymotherlode.com

41 California D.A.s Challenge State Emergency Inmate Release

Sonora, CA – 41 district attorneys out of California’s 58 counties have signed on to a letter challenging emergency regulations allowing for the early release of what they call “some of California’s most violent criminals.”. Those on the letter include all Mother Lode county D.A.s, most notably, Calaveras County D.A....
Tuolumne County, CAUnion Democrat

Camp Hope residents, county officials speak about impending closure

A toxic former dump site off Stockton Road in Sonora was the closest thing Johnny Briggs had to a home for more than 20 years until about two months ago. Briggs, 64, who goes by his nickname Tuck, is currently living in temporary housing as part of an effort led by Tuolumne County and a number of community partners to relocate people from the homeless encampment that has become known as Camp Hope in recent years.
Jamestown, CAPine Tree

Fire Update….Solar Fire Contained at 22 Acres

Jamestown, CA…From Cal Fire TCU…”#SolarFire [update] Firefighters have contained the fire with a final acreage of 22 acres. Near 5400 Blk Obyrnes Ferry Rd. Jamestown (Tuolumne County)”. #SolarFire [update] The fire is 20 acres and the forward progress has been stopped by firefighters. Near 5400 Blk of Obyrnes Ferry Rd....
Tuolumne County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Damaging Marijuana Cultivation Operation in Stanislaus National Forest in Tuolumne County, DOJ Reports

May 13, 2021 - FRESNO, Calif. — Eleno Fernandez-Garcia, 37, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty today to conspiring to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute. marijuana, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. He also agreed to pay $45,688 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service for...