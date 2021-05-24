newsbreak-logo
The CW Sets Series Pickups For ‘All American’ Spinoff, Comic-Based Series ‘Naomi’

By Lorin Williams
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has selected two new series for its fall schedule. According to Deadline, both All American: Homecoming and superhero caper, Naomi, have been given series orders. They are the latest additions from a busy pool of potential pilots. All American: Homecoming is the spinoff from teen drama, All American,...

television.mxdwn.com
