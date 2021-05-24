The CW Sets Series Pickups For ‘All American’ Spinoff, Comic-Based Series ‘Naomi’

Marvel superhero series "WandaVision" was the big winner at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, as Sacha Baron Cohen poked fun at his recent Oscars loss -- with a little help from Borat, Bruno and the gang. "WandaVision," which takes characters from Marvel's record-breaking superhero blockbuster films and shifts the action to the Disney+ streaming platform, won four awards at the Los Angeles ceremony, including best show. The oddball but acclaimed series set in a bizarre, sitcom-inspired world also bagged best performance in a series for its star Elizabeth Olsen, best villain for Kathryn Hahn, and "best fight." "This is bananas, this whole thing -- this whole year has been so trippy," said Hahn, one of several stars to refer to the pandemic's impact, with the live in-person award show taking place in Hollywood a year after the previous edition was canceled.