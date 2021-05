Slowly but surely, we’re getting closer to the return of football. On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams will begin rookie minicamp, along with 28 other teams across the league. Typically, the Rams use rookie minicamp as a tryout session for players who are looking to make a team, but it’s unclear what structure and format they’ll use this year. Rookies have been arriving in Los Angeles this week, according to their posts on Instagram, but it remains to be seen if they’ll get on the field.