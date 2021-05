A Mississippi man was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison Wednesday for the killing of his step-daughter and injuring of three other relatives in Adams County in 2017. Leroy Henderson, 66, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault for shootings that occurred on Dec. 21, 2017. Henderson received a 20-year sentence for one manslaughter charge and another 20-year sentence to run consecutively for the three aggravated assault charges under the direction of Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Lillie Sanders.