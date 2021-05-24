newsbreak-logo
The Sports Drive: Teresa Toscano Talks Competing In The Island Resort Championship

Marquette, MI – May 24, 2021 – Teresa Toscano just wrapped up a very successful golf career at South Dakota State University, and now her eyes turn toward a career in golf. Toscano will compete in the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass Golf Club in June, with the hopes of eventually becoming a full-time member of the Symetra Tour. Toscano joined The Sports Drive today to talk about what it will mean to her to play in the event.

