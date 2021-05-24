‘Eternals’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Marvel Secret and Spoiler
The trailer for Marvel’s Eternals opens with an ancient Earth culture looking out at the arrival of the title character’s alien ship. It’s a cool visual — and a reference to the myth of the three ships — the notion that an early civilization was not able to even see the arrival of colonizing ships because the visitors were so alien a concept that their minds couldn’t process the visual. That’s basically what we see here.screencrush.com