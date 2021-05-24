‘Eternals’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Marvel Secret and Spoiler

Even a god is no match for time. I mean, apparently. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is the God of Mischief. But in the first extended clip from his Disney+ series, we see him imprisoned and apparently at the mercy of the Time Variance Authority. Its “Agent Mobius” (Owen Wilson) explains the TVA and its mission (to protect the “sacred timeline,” presumably the primary Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Loki is dumbfounded by all of these concepts. Even this almighty Norse god has never heard of the Time Variance Authority, and he finds the very idea of it laughable. But he’s the one wearing a prison uniform and some kind of inhibitor collar, so he may not be laughing for long.