newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Eternals’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Marvel Secret and Spoiler

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The trailer for Marvel’s Eternals opens with an ancient Earth culture looking out at the arrival of the title character’s alien ship. It’s a cool visual — and a reference to the myth of the three ships — the notion that an early civilization was not able to even see the arrival of colonizing ships because the visitors were so alien a concept that their minds couldn’t process the visual. That’s basically what we see here.

screencrush.com
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

385
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skeeter Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#The Eternals#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Watch Trailer#Loki#Movie Theaters#Earth#Celestials#Falcon#Spoiler#Alien#Video#Song#Colonizing Ships#Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

First ‘Snake Eyes’ Images Debut Online Ahead of Trailer Premiere

Long the silent supporting star of the G.I. Joe franchise, Snake Eyes steps into the spotlight in his first solo film later this summer. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as the Joes’ resident ninja. As the title suggests, it shows his beginnings in the Arashikage ninja clan, and also includes appearances by other G.I. Joe characters like Scarlett and The Baroness.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘F9’ First Reviews Call It A Supercharged Sequel

Fast and Furious is the rare franchise that started with crummy reviews then got better and better notices from critics over time. The original The Fast and the Furious from 2001 has a 53 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and most of the early sequels garnered similar scores. Then Fast Five came along. Suddenly, Fast and Furious was a critical favorite. Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7 got mostly positive reviews as well.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

New ‘Black Widow’ Clip Shows Off a Wild Chase Scene

During the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Marvel showed off a brand-new clip from Black Widow, their long-awaited return to movie theaters and the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The clip is about a straightforward as it gets: Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) in a wild chase, tailed by someone on a motorcycle. Shots are fired, fenders and dented, and car doors are torn completely off their hinges. Supposedly Black Widow has no superpowers, but clearly that’s not quite true; she has the ability to make insurance car premiums go up anywhere she gets behind the wheel.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

New ‘Loki’ Clip Introduces Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius

Even a god is no match for time. I mean, apparently. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is the God of Mischief. But in the first extended clip from his Disney+ series, we see him imprisoned and apparently at the mercy of the Time Variance Authority. Its “Agent Mobius” (Owen Wilson) explains the TVA and its mission (to protect the “sacred timeline,” presumably the primary Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Loki is dumbfounded by all of these concepts. Even this almighty Norse god has never heard of the Time Variance Authority, and he finds the very idea of it laughable. But he’s the one wearing a prison uniform and some kind of inhibitor collar, so he may not be laughing for long.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Injustice’ Movie Officially Announced By DC

DC Comics always used to be the sunnier, simpler alternative to Marvel. When Marvel was in its Silver Age glory, introducing complex, fallible characters like Spider-Man and X-Men, DC was still mostly dedicated to fanciful “imaginary stories” where Superman would briefly get split in two or Batman might marry Catwoman. Each company had their own style that they did well.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Everything New on Disney Plus in June 2021

Marvel took May off on Disney+ — Black Widow was originally supposed to premiere this month — but they’re back in June with Loki, the new series spinning out of the events of Avengers: Endgame. It stars Tom Hiddleston as that lovable God of Mischief as he is forced to join the “Time Variance Authority” in protecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The first four episodes of the first season premiere in June, along with a new installment of Marvel Studios Legends about the character just in case you’ve missed any of his adventures along the way, or need a refresher on how he wound up unstuck in time prior to the events of his new series.
Moviesthatsitla.com

ETERNALS Teaser Trailer and Poster from MARVEL STUDIOS

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” may not look or sound like the conventional superhero film at first, it’s hard to deny that combination of Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao with the Marvel Studios name. Disney has just released the first teaser trailer for the film that not only feels gigantic in size and scope, but also features one of the most eclectic ensembles to be seen in a film since “Avengers: Endgame.”
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Mike and Sulley Are Back in First ‘Monsters At Work’ Trailer

Pixar’s Monsters Inc. gets its first sequel — Monsters University was a prequel detailing the early years of the series’ two main monsters, Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sulley (John Goodman) — with the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters at Work. Both Crystal and Goodman reprise their roles in the show, which details what happens after the events of the original movie, where the workers of Monsters, Incorporated discover they can generate much more energy for their city by harvesting laughter from children, rather than screams of terror.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Disney+ Shares First Look At ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

Disney+ has shared the first look trailer for the upcoming mystery adventure series The Mysterious Benedict Society. Created by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, the show is based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s best-selling book series of the same name. Tony Hale (Arrested Development) stars as the eccentric Dr. Benedict, who recruits four gifted orphans for a world-saving mission.
MoviesPaste Magazine

First Trailer for Eternals Unveils Chloé Zhao's Take on Marvel Style

The first trailer is here for Chloé Zhao’s highly-anticipated first Marvel film, Eternals, which is set to release on November 5 this year. It is part of the MCU’s Phase Four. The Eternals are an ancient, immortal alien race who have lived on earth for thousands of years, quietly shaping...
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Marvel's 'Eternals' Trailer Drops, Kicking Off A New Chapter For The MCU

Marvel Studios has just dropped the very first trailer for Eternals, and it looks like a serious change in direction for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eternals follows the adventures of The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. The trailer doesn't give too much away... but it's clear that after all this time, something is bringing these beings back together to break the one promise they made when they arrived on Earth: no interfering.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘F9’ Teaser: See How the Cast Has Evolved Over 20 Years

Maybe the only good thing about F9: The Fast Saga getting delayed for over a year because of the Covid pandemic is the fact that the movie is finally arriving in theaters now in the summer of 2021 — which also happens to be the 20th anniversary of the original Fast and Furious. The first Fast premiered in multiplexes on June 22, 2001.
Moviesgeeknative.com

Landed: Marvel shares the first official Eternals trailer

“Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.” That’s the line Marvel wants you to get from the first official Eternals trailer. The movie is due out in theatres in the States in November, and sites like Fandango have their ticket alerts pages up. Meanwhile, here in the UK, Cineworld just has a barebones placeholder.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Tom Hiddleston Recaps Loki’s Entire Life in 30 Seconds

Odds are you probably have seen all of Loki’s previous adventures through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, through Thor and Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, and then into The Avengers and its sequels. If by some chance you missed them, or you don’t remember them after all this time, Tom Hiddleston wants to bring you up to speed before the premiere of his new Loki series on Disney+.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Kevin Feige Says Whitewashing ‘Doctor Strange’s Ancient One Was a ‘Wake-Up Call’

If we listed the most controversial aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, way up near the top — and maybe number one — would have to be the casting of Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One, the wise guru who teaches Benedict Cumberbatch in the ways of magic in Doctor Strange. The Ancient One of Marvel Comics was an old Asian man — which is a stereotype in and of itself. Hoping to avoid it, Marvel decided to reimagine the character as a seemingly ageless woman — a choice that opened the company up to allegations of whitewashing.
MoviesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Eternals Trailer Song Is Sadder Than You Think

Marvel’s first full-length Eternals trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but it sets a mood. The film is directed and co-written by Chloé Zhao, who won Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland, a heart-wrenching journey through a desolate landscape. The song featured in the Eternals trailer has been evoking tragic isolation for years. It played on an endless loop in 1999’s Girl, Interrupted. It foretold the zombie apocalypse in the first teaser trailers for The Walking Dead. But the song has even sadder roots than that.