U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., took aim at U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, R-Ga., comments equating the U.S. House Democrats’ mask mandate to the Holocaust. “Congresswoman Greene’s comments must be condemned to the fullest extent. The Holocaust is a deeply painful chapter in history, not only to the Jewish people, but to the entire world. Equating the current mask mandate in the House chamber to the Holocaust diminishes the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany, which resulted in the massacre of 6 million Jews and the displacement of millions more,” Gimenez said this week.