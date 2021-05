GOOD MONDAY MORNING EVERYONE... Sunny, warm conditions will be accompanied by breezy winds this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70's. The leading edge of a system moving into the NW will see NW breezes picking up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. We will also see a few clouds build in by the end of the day. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Lows will range from the low 30's to low 40's. Winds will stay gusty out of the west.