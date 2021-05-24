Memorial Day 2021: The 30 best deals to shop from Wayfair's huge holiday sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’re halfway through May, which means Memorial Day is almost here. Along with some fun in the sun with friends and family, the holiday is also notorious for its blockbuster sale events — and Overstock is wasting no time getting the savings rolling. Running now through May 27, Overstock’s Memorial Day Blowout includes deals of up to 70 perfect off sitewide on everything you need to give your home the pre-summer upgrade it deserves. So what can you expect from the sale? Look for patio furniture starting at $99, rugs starting at $49, and home decor starting at $24, all topped off with free shipping! With thousands of deals across every category, sifting through everything can get overwhelming, so we did the hard work for you. Below, check out 10 of our favorite picks from the sale that are sure to become beloved parts of your home, both inside and out.