George Floyd’s daughter Gianna, 7, led a chant of, “Say his name. George Floyd,” outside the White House on Tuesday, after members of the Floyd family met with president Biden and vice-president Harris on the one-year anniversary of Mr Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police.Brandon Williams, Mr Floyd’s nephew, told reporters that the family had a “great meeting” at the White House, and that they discussed the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which remains stuck in Congress, despite a goal of passing it by the anniversary date.“[President Biden] said the deadline, he’s not...