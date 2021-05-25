Montana Yao Ruthlessly Rails On 'Old Desperate Thirsty' Larsa Pippen After Accepting Malik Beasley's Apology: 'You Just Keep Getting Passed Around'
We are still recovering from the total Larsa Pippen annihilation that just occurred at the hands of Montana Yao. After Yao's estranged husband – 24-year-old NBA player Malik Beasley – issued Montana a formal apology that included trashing Pippen, Larsa retaliated by posting a simple clown emoji to her Instagram Story, while a source simultaneously told Radar that the Real Housewives of Miami star was "glad she dodged a bullet."radaronline.com