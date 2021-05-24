audiobooks – “The Doll”

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAudiobooks is a duo made up of vocalist/visual artist Evangeline Ling and David Wrench — who has a deeply impressive resume as a producer/mixer, having worked with Frank Ocean, David Byrne, Caribou, and the xx. They released their debut Now! (in a minute) in 2018, and today they announced its followup Astro Tough will arrive in October.

