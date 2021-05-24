Olivia Rodrigo on Her Breakout Year, Brand-New Album—And What Comes Next
This time last year, you would have been hard-pressed to find anyone above the age of 16 who had heard of Olivia Rodrigo. Known mostly for her appearances in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and the amusingly titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, both of which earned her strong reviews, her mid-level fame was simply that of your average Disney star. Then, towards the end of 2020, she quietly signed a deal with Geffen Records. At the beginning of January, she dropped her debut single “drivers license”—an irresistible hit that blends the intimacy of a Taylor Swift heartbreak anthem with the theatrical sweep of a Lorde ballad—and suddenly, Rodrigo was everywhere.www.vogue.com