The North Knox Warriors have clinched a share of the Blue Chip Conference crown with a 14-6 victory over the Rivet Patriots. The Patriots led 3-2 after three innings, following a 3 run homer by Peyton Catt. The Warriors then scored 10 straight runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take command. Rivet then got another homer from Tommy Herman in the 7th. Both homers were to left field. Brayden Thorne led North Knox with a 3 for 3 performance with a walk and 4 runs scored.