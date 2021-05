Relationships are all fun and games when they're going well, but when they're not, well... it's a whole different story. But that's why Twitter was invented because what's the fun in keeping your relationship gripes to yourself when you can broadcast them for the world to read? Reading through a bunch of funny people moaning about the trials and tribulations of their relationships—or lack thereof—will either make you grateful to be single, realize that your significant other isn't that bad, or feel less alone in your relationship drama. And here are some more funny relationship tweets for when you're done with these.