Norman, OK

Advocates, businesses share requests for city budget

By Reese Gorman
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNJnf_0a9r4QfR00
Diana Frost holds a sign June 9 during a protest before a Norman City Council meeting. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Multiple Norman community groups and local businesses have issued demands about how police should be funded in the city’s FY22 budget ahead of Tuesday night’s budget hearing.

The city council is slated to meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and will hold public comment on the budget at the meeting’s end. Registration for public comment is open on the city’s website.

A partnership between Norman Collective for Racial Justice, Red Dirt Collective and Social Injustice League of Norman joined together to create the “People’s Budget Coalition,” a group calling for numerous demands regarding this year’s final budget.

The group will hold a rally at 5:30 p.m. at Andrews Park prior to the council meeting Tuesday night. NC4RJ also made multiple demands last summer for how the FY21 budget should fund policing.

“During the June 2020 budget hearings, our community testified for many hours about the impacts police violence has had on their lives,” the group said in a statement. “We know that these harms have increased because the social services and supports that keep us safe by making sure basic needs are met have been systematically defunded for decades.

“We understand that a budget is a moral document, so we are demanding a city budget that reflects our true values and priorities. Our city money should fund a culture of care and compassion rather than systems of criminalization, violence and exclusion.”

The group is calling on the city to fund an unarmed, non-police crisis response team and inclusive infrastructure (which includes municipal broadband and accessible public transit), and asks the council to commit to allowing the public to decide how to spend Norman’s allotted American Rescue Plan funds.

One of the items on the council’s Tuesday agenda is the proposed allocation of $9.5 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds to support the construction of a new Emergency Operations and Communication Center.

The center is one of the projects included under the most recent voter-approved Public Safety Sales Tax, but as the PSST’s expenses exceed its revenues and the fund is supported by subsidies from the city’s General Fund, a city committee recommended last week that Norman use the federal money to fund the new center.

“The emergency communications center serves the entire city and dispatches for fire, EMS and police,” said Annahlyse Meyer, the city spokesperson. “The emergency operations center will be used during disaster events, such as the recent ice storm. A traffic management center will also be in the facility.”

The coalition appears to be against this decision.

“Community policing is not the answer. The only way to keep our residents safe is to limit their contact with police as much as possible and to fund the social services like unarmed crisis response teams that will create safety and security for all residents,” the coalition said in its statement.

In addition to the demands from the People’s Budget Coalition, a group of nonprofits and small businesses in Norman sent a letter to the City of Norman Monday urging the council to form a mobile mental health response team.

The businesses and nonprofits, which include The Diner, Norman Pride, Cool Beans Coffee and Campaign Contributor Access Network, stated that they “do not want to see any of the $865,000” that was reallocated from the Norman Police Department’s budget last year returned to the department.

“Many nonprofits, small business owners and staff supported defunding precisely because we are put in the unfortunate position of being forced to call the police for interactions that do not truly require an armed response, simply because no other option currently exists,” the letter reads. “Our staff are not and cannot be equipped to fully resolve instances of patrons who are under the influence of serious substances, are experiencing a mental health crisis or are significantly disrupting service and refuse to leave.

“However, individuals involved in these situations need to be connected to services, not criminalized, and nonprofits and small businesses need experts who can resolve disruptions quickly and safely.”

Additional business

In addition to continuing budget talks, the council also has a commemorative proclamation and resolution on Tuesday’s agenda.

The proclamation will make the entire month of June “LGBTQ+ PRIDE MONTH” throughout the City of Norman. June is already nationally recognized as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, but the proclamation will make the recognition Norman centric.

“While we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to support all of our residents and celebrate our diversity,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said in a statement. “I have had the honor of watching Norman’s Pride celebrations grow each year I’ve served on the Norman City Council, and I am thrilled we are able to not only recognize Pride month once again, but also to safely have more in-person events.

“I want to send my gratitude to all of the civic organizations that make these events possible.”

The resolution on the agenda will commemorate May 31 as the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. It is estimated that during the massacre, hundreds of Black Tulsans were murdered while a predominantly Black neighborhood was destroyed by a mob of white Tulsans.

“Just like how we recognized the 25th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, the Norman City Council will recognize another tragedy that impacted our state in ways that we are still coming to grips with: the Tulsa Race Massacre,” Clark said in a statement. “Through this resolution, I hope we can show our support to our neighbors in Tulsa as they commemorate this anniversary and remember those that were lost.”

