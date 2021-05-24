North Central Michigan College Expands EMS Program to Alpena and Gaylord

North Central Michigan College is looking to help fill open EMS positions by expanding their own program to Alpena and Gaylord.

Students can now complete EMS courses at the Alpena Fire Department and the college’s Gaylord Center with an opportunity to become nationally registered paramedics.

The expansion gives them the opportunity to complete their studies elsewhere, instead of always having to visit Petoskey.

They’ll learn trauma care, medical care, cardiac care, and how to identify cardiac events among other things.

Dean of Career and Technical Education, North Central Michigan College Jim Cousino said this will help combat the EMS worker shortage.

“The last number I saw is greater than 500 employee shortage in EMS workers and providers,” said Cousino. “By providing larger access and education capacity across the state, it provides opportunity for students to attend.”

Right now, North Central Michigan College has 9-10 students in Gaylord, 4-5 in Alpena, and 3-4 in Petoskey.