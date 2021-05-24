newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpena, MI

North Central Michigan College Expands EMS Program to Alpena and Gaylord

By Kevin Hodge
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUBty_0a9r46LO00

North Central Michigan College is looking to help fill open EMS positions by expanding their own program to Alpena and Gaylord.

Students can now complete EMS courses at the Alpena Fire Department and the college’s Gaylord Center with an opportunity to become nationally registered paramedics.

The expansion gives them the opportunity to complete their studies elsewhere, instead of always having to visit Petoskey.

They’ll learn trauma care, medical care, cardiac care, and how to identify cardiac events among other things.

Dean of Career and Technical Education, North Central Michigan College Jim Cousino said this will help combat the EMS worker shortage.

“The last number I saw is greater than 500 employee shortage in EMS workers and providers,” said Cousino. “By providing larger access and education capacity across the state, it provides opportunity for students to attend.”

Right now, North Central Michigan College has 9-10 students in Gaylord, 4-5 in Alpena, and 3-4 in Petoskey.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
Alpena, MI
Education
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#North Central College#College Students#Dean College#Technical College#Ems Courses#Open Ems Positions#Medical Care#Cardiac Events#Cardiac Care#Trauma Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Cadillac, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Cadillac Students Helping Homeless And Others In Need

The Cadillac Area Public Schools 8th graders are key to helping numerous homeless shelters and resource programs in their area. CAPS 8th graders are the first students in the state to participate in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates Middle School program. The program is offered through the Living Skills class...
Elk Rapids, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Northern Michigan in Focus: Paddling the St. Mary’s

As much as 22 million pounds of plastic pollute our Great Lakes every year. Fish and other wildlife eat micro plastics, then we eat that fish. Three eighth graders from Cherryland Middle School in Elk Rapids wanted to something to raise awareness, and as Corey Adkins shows us in this special Northern Michigan in Focus, those students stood up.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Tart Trails To Participate In Smart Commute Week

Tart Trails is about to begin their smart commute week in Traverse City. Smart Commute Week is designed to promote cycling, walking, taking the bus, and car pooling to help the environment. You can also get a team, big or small, to participate in the challenge portion of the event...
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Downtown Traverse City Development Gets a Nod from the State

Construction will start this spring on a new development project in downtown Traverse City. It’s a project that’s getting millions of dollars in state and local funding. According to the Governor’s office, “The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved investment for a housing development project to support growth and economic recovery. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $25.3 million, create 24 full-time equivalent jobs, and bring much-needed housing to critical neighborhoods in Traverse City.”
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

AHS students teach on TikTok

ALPENA, Mich. — Some Alpena science students found a unique way to adapt their class to the pandemic this year. This video may be odd, but it’s also a tool for science communication produced by Alpena High School students. As part of the “Science in the Sanctuary” class, students learn...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Four Alpena Firefighters receive promotions

ALPENA, Mich. — “This is a really big day for the Alpena Fire Department.”. Those were Fire Chief Bill Forbush’s words after four fire command officers received promotions on Monday afternoon. Chris Morrison, Tyler Suszek and Daniel Hibner were promoted to the rank of Fire Lieutenant. Brett Miller was named Fire Captain, as the four of them celebrated the honor with their families.
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

Libraries enter partnerships to better serve communities

Public libraries provide many services for the residents of their towns. Many of these services are because of partnerships that the libraries have within their communities. Partnerships play a big role in diversifying what the libraries can provide for their community. Working together is a great way to strengthen not only library patronage, but exposure for all entities as well. It is a great way to expand ideas, increase reach, and can help propel communities toward common goals. As libraries all over the area look for ways to improve services for their residents, these partnerships are critical.
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.