Karim Benzema makes heart-warming Zinedine Zidane prediction

Over the last week, there have been rampant rumors swirling around the future of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, which you can view in a timeline summary here. Although there are some Madridistas who believe Zidane leaving the club is best in order for the club to continue a rebuild, the vast majority of fans do not want to see Zidane leave. They understand that the team would not have been competitive in the Champions League and LaLiga without him, looking at the serious issues in this squad, particularly in the attack.