U.S. NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas -- Hello 301st Fighter Wing! I think it’s time for a check in!. Who would have thought this time last year that we would still be dealing with this pandemic? So much has happened… social distancing, quarantines, loss of jobs, loss of LIVES… and that’s not even close to everything! But, through it all, we have been able to keep the mission going!