Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior William McTeigue To Study Biology At Massachusetts Institute Of Technology

Los Alamos High School honors graduate William McTeigue will study biology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) before going on to medical school. He is grateful to the community for investing in him with the LANL Foundation Gold Scholarship and numerous local scholarships. McTeigue has received his Emergency Medical Technician certificate from UNM-LA. During high school, he served as Student Body President and New Mexico Northeast Student Council District President. McTeigue is a three-sport athlete, Academic All-District award recipient, and Track & Field Team Captain. He is also a National Latin Exam gold and silver medalist and has served in leadership in academic teams and school clubs. Outside of school, McTeigue has served as a Child Evangelism Fellowship summer missionary for six years and is certified to train teen missionaries. McTeigue has three siblings and is the son of Jolyn McTeigue of Los Alamos. He thanks his family, teachers, coaches, and friends for their continual support. McTeigue’s relationship with God is of the utmost importance to him. His motivating Bible verse is Matthew 5:16 “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” Courtesy photo.