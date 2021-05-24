Why older athletes like Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady are still winning
These athletes are beating their competitors — and Father Time. On Sunday, PGA Tournament champion Phil Mickelson became, at 50 years old, the oldest golfer to win a major. Tom Brady, 43, notched his seventh Super Bowl championship in February, breaking his own record as the oldest player to do so. That same month, Serena Williams, 39, made history at the Australian Open as the oldest active player to advance to a Grand Slam semifinal.nypost.com