newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

Carlos Ghosn Says He Will Speak With French Investigators In New Interview

By Carlie Porterfield
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A year and a half after his escape from Japan made headlines, one of the world’s most famous fugitives, Carlos Ghosn, told the Wall Street Journal Monday he is ready to speak with investigators from France, as the former head of Nissan Renault faces legal trouble from across the globe.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

192K+
Followers
49K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Ghosn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Meeting Over Arrest#The Wall Street Journal#Dutch#Nissan Mitsubishi#Nissan Renault#Key Facts Ghosn#Key Background Ghosn#French Investigators#Renault Ceo#Nissan Officials#Japanese Prosecutors#Tokyo House Arrest#Regret#Company#Oman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Renault
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Nissan
Related
Worldharrisondaily.com

Japan prosecutors say Ghosn said Nissan pay plan was not set

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn told prosecutors during questioning on financial misconduct charges before he fled Japan that his compensation was never decided upon, according to records …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
BusinessNew York Post

Carlos Ghosn gets $6M bill as Nissan-Mitsubishi case backfires

Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal battles involving one of the best...
Businessjust-auto.com

Carlos Ghosn ordered to repay GBP4.3m to Nissan and Mitsubishi - report

Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former Nissan Alliance automotive executive, has been ordered to repay GBP4.3m to Nissan and Mitsubishi by a Dutch court after he failed in the first step in a legal claim. The Guardian said Ghosn had asked an Amsterdam court to overturn his sacking after his initial...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

Can French judges clear Carlos Ghosn's name? He hopes so

BEIRUT — (AP) — Former auto magnate Carlos Ghosn expects to get hit with at least one preliminary charge after French investigators travel to Beirut next week to question him over suspicions of financial misconduct. But he insists he's done nothing wrong and hopes their investigations are eventually dropped. Lavish...
WorldUS News and World Report

Defiant Ghosn Pins Hopes on French Probes to Clear His Name

BEIRUT (AP) — Fugitive ex-auto magnate Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes an upcoming hearing in Beirut with French investigators will help him defend his version of events for the first time since his 2018 arrest in Japan. In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press,...
Worldharrisondaily.com

American on trial in Japan gets support from ex-boss Ghosn

TOKYO (AP) — Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has backed his former colleague American lawyer Greg Kelly’s insistence he is innocent of any wrongdoing. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
WorldLebanon-Express

Ghosn on legal case, Lebanon life, Japan escape

Fugitive ex-auto magnate Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes an upcoming hearing in Beirut with French investigators helps him defend his version of events for the first time since his arrest sent shockwaves through the car industry, and transformed him from a visionary to a pariah overnight.
Japansandiegouniontribune.com

Key events in arrest, flight of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn

A timeline of key events that began with Carlos Ghosn’s assignment to Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. by its French alliance partner, Renault SA:. June 1999 — Renault sends Ghosn to be chief operating officer of Nissan. June 2001 — Ghosn becomes CEO of Nissan after becoming its president a...
EconomyCNN

Carlos Ghosn says he has to tell his side of the story

Top business news (15 Videos) Bank of America CEO on raising minimum wage: It's an investment in our teammates. Watch self-driving car struggle to understand traffic cones. Branson: Virgin Galactic spaceflight 'worked like a dream'. QAnon is spreading in churches. These pastors are trying to stop it. Ethereum's 27-year-old founder...
BusinessFinancial Times

Carlos Ghosn loses legal battle over removal by Nissan and Mitsubishi

Carlos Ghosn has been ordered to repay €5m to Nissan and Mitsubishi after a Dutch court rejected his claims to have been unfairly removed by the carmakers in the first legal ruling on the fugitive former car titan. The court concluded there was no employment contract between Ghosn and a...
PoliticsFrankfort Times

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

BEIRUT (AP) — Auto magnate-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes a visit by French investigators to his home in exile in Lebanon will be his first real opportunity to defend himself since the bombshell arrest that transformed him from a visionary to a prisoner overnight.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Navalny says he is facing three new investigations

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny says he is now the subject of three additional criminal investigations, according to an Instagram post on his account published Tuesday, Reuters reported. Navalny wrote that he learned about the new inquiries from an investigator who visited him in custody on Monday. “I'm becoming a...
Tennisprudentpressagency.com

Roger Federer returns to French-speaking Switzerland, where he lived the worst and best years of his life

Time, tough and impossible to avoid, puts on Roger Federer [probablemente el mayor artista tenístico de todos los tiempos] Against the ropes and the craving begins to hurt. The Swiss, who will turn 40 in August, built his career in avoiding physical trauma on the rhythm of harmonious foot movements. But last year he underwent two surgeries on his right knee, and on March 10, in the Doha Championships, 400 days of inactivity were cut to the previous first place. Since then, after a few official matches, he has opted to train. Blocks until his new turn. Where? In the ATP 250 from Geneva, From this Tuesday, before Spaniard Pablo Andegar [H2H: 0-0], In the third floor of the District Court [cerca de las 11 de la Argentina; ESPN Extra]. Returning her marginal spice to court: It’s your return to French-speaking Switzerland [distinta a la región “alemana” de Basilea, donde nació]; There he lived “Hell”, two of the worst and best years of his life.
TravelNY Daily News

U.S. issues travel advisory for Japan, 2 months ahead of Olympics

Just two months ahead of the Olympic Games, set to kick off in Japan on July 23, the U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory warning Americans away from the country as coronavirus cases escalate. The State Department issued its highest possible caution, “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” based...