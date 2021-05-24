newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Randi Weingarten keeps digging a deeper hole

New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Teachers are tired; they are exhausted. We have to find a way to repair and nourish them as well as families in terms of attracting and retaining our teaching force,” American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten whined Friday. We guess she’s trying the “pity us” card after the “naked lies” one fell flat.

nypost.com
View All 195 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Welch
Person
Randi Weingarten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#School Teachers#Aft#Reason#Medical#Msnbc#Covid#Classrooms#Teaching#Parochial Schools#Government Run Schools#Parents#Kids#City Schools#Language#Mask Mandates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Teachers Union Prez Presses for Full Reopening of Schools

The president of the American Federation of Teachers said the U.S. is ready to return to in-person instruction in the fall. In a lengthy address posted online, AFT President Randi Weingarten said the timing is right now that vaccines are readily available and federal funds are helping to address other issues that have kept school buildings closed over the past year.
EducationNBC News

Biden hits schools goal even as many students still learn remotely

President Joe Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days, according to new survey data, but the share of students choosing to return has continued to lag far behind. The survey, conducted in March by the...
Education104.1 WIKY

U.S. teachers union leader calls for fully in-person school this fall

(Reuters) – The president of the second-largest U.S. teachers’ union on Thursday called for fully reopening schools for in-person classes in the fall. Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, added in a speech in Washington that just returning to classrooms wasn’t enough. “We must also put into...
Educationdistrictadministration.com

AFT president Weingarten calls for full school reopening this fall

The U.S. education system should reopen fully this fall with an aggressive commitment to health, safety and equity, AFT President Randi Weingarten said in a speech Thursday that ranged from COVID to standardized testing to teaching shortages. AFT union members in several cities will go door-to-door to encourage families to...
Public HealthWashington Examiner

Education secretary, teachers union boss criticized online after calling for 'quick' return to classroom

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona drew howls online with a tweet praising teachers union boss Randi Weingarten for urging a return to the classroom "quickly." Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, finally came around to backing a return to in-person school by next fall after her union fought against such a move throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite studies showing children were far less susceptible to the virus and several states and school districts keeping schools open, Weingarten only came around this week.
Educationcitizensjournal.us

Oy vey, Randi!

Editor’s note: This is the seventh in a series of missives to Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. The first six can be accessed here. As you well know, I have written several heartfelt emails to you over the years, pointing out my concern over many of the public comments you have made. But now I am absolutely beside myself!
New York City, NYNew York Post

Randi Weingarten isn’t fooling parents and other commentary

American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten is on a “campaign to falsely rebrand herself as a champion of school reopening,” scoffs Reason’s Matt Welch. But parents only want her to answer for “the negative influence that teachers unions have had on school quality, student preparedness and our COVID-19 response.” Despite her apparent concessions to in-person schooling, and despite billions in extra federal funding, Weingarten is still fighting for “reduced class sizes, maximal masking, distance-educating carve-outs for teachers still scared to teach in class and extra district/state monies, in addition to the federal bonanza.” Thanks in large part to a pliant press, Weingarten continues to “extract ever more money from the government.” But her machinations won’t work forever: At some point, “the bailout money can no longer cover the enrollment collapse.”
New York City, NYNew York Post

Teachers union chief cites Stuyvesant HS in ripping standardized testing

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten critiqued standardized testing Thursday — and specifically cited the racial makeup of heavily Asian Stuyvesant High School as an example of what’s wrong with the system. “If you need proof of the limitations of standardized tests, consider that of the 750 students admitted...
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

AFT’s Weingarten Comes to Providence as Teachers Battle Heats Up

It is no secret that Providence Teachers Union head Maribeth Calabro and Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante Green are in a pitched battle over the proposed teachers contract. On Wednesday, leaders of the American Federation of Teachers — President Randi Weingarten and AFT Executive Vice President Evelyn DeJesus —...
Educationn4mation.org

Union Boss Weingarten Claims Teachers Are Tired & Exhausted From Efforts To Attract and Retain Radical New Union Teachers

Union boss Randi Weingarten mocked after declaring teachers, who spent months at home, are 'tired'. American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president Randi Weingarten faced criticism on social media Friday, following comments made by the union chief alleging teachers were overly burdened. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/union-boss-mocked-claiming-teachers-exhausted/. Weingarten called on the Centers for Disease Control...