Randi Weingarten keeps digging a deeper hole

American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten is on a “campaign to falsely rebrand herself as a champion of school reopening,” scoffs Reason’s Matt Welch. But parents only want her to answer for “the negative influence that teachers unions have had on school quality, student preparedness and our COVID-19 response.” Despite her apparent concessions to in-person schooling, and despite billions in extra federal funding, Weingarten is still fighting for “reduced class sizes, maximal masking, distance-educating carve-outs for teachers still scared to teach in class and extra district/state monies, in addition to the federal bonanza.” Thanks in large part to a pliant press, Weingarten continues to “extract ever more money from the government.” But her machinations won’t work forever: At some point, “the bailout money can no longer cover the enrollment collapse.”