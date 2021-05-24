Flash Flood Warning issued for Hood, Parker by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hood; Parker FLASH FLOOD WARNING AT 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOOD AND SOUTHWESTERN PARKER COUNTIES HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING The heavy rain has ended and new flooding is no longer expected to occur. However, flooding of low lying and/or poor drainage areas may continue for a few hours until the water has had a chance to recede. Please continue to avoid flooded areas and heed all road closures.alerts.weather.gov