Flash Flood Warning issued for Hood, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Target Area: Hood; Johnson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON AND NORTHEASTERN HOOD COUNTIES At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 1 mile northwest of DeCordova, near US 377, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Waples around 620 PM CDT Godley around 630 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN