The Buffalo Bills will not immediately hire a replacement for Dan Morgan. General Manager Brandon Beane told The Buffalo News on Monday that Morgan’s duties as the director of player personnel will be split among several current staff members. Beane will take on some of the duties occupied by Morgan, who left the team a little more than a week ago to become assistant general manager of the Carolina Panthers. Joe Schoen, the Bills’ assistant general manager, also will handle some of the workload, as will senior personnel advisor Brian Gaine.