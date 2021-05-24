Flood Warning issued for Hood, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Grayson; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lampasas; Limestone; McLennan; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Wise WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on east to west oriented roadways.