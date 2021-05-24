newsbreak-logo
Noodles opens first ghost kitchen

By Bizwest Staff
Cover picture for the articleNoodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS), headquartered in Broomfield, has opened its first ghost kitchen in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. Ghost kitchens, which became increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, are typically delivery or take-out only and can feature multiple restaurant concepts operating from a single space. “As Noodles continues to...

