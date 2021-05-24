WNBA suspends Connecticut Sun HC/GM Curt Miller after Liz Cambage blasted his “She’s 300 pounds!” comment to ref

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDuring Sunday’s Connecticut Sun-Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller said something to a referee lobbying for a call against Aces’ center Liz Cambage. Cambage later posted a series of videos on this to her Instagram‘s Stories page Sunday night (they’re gone now, but can be seen on Twitter here), saying “The next time you try to call out a referee, trying to get a call, being like ‘C’mon, she’s 300 pounds!’, I’m going to need you to get it right, baby! Cause I’m 6’8”, and I just double-checked, because I love to be correct and get facts, I’m weighing 235 pounds.” Miller (seen above during a September 29, 2020 game, also against the Aces) apologized Monday through a statement, and the league announced a fine and a one-game suspension for him Monday night:

