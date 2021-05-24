newsbreak-logo
Lindsay Lohan to star as spoiled heiress with amnesia for Netflix Christmas rom-com

By Matt Schimkowitz
A.V. Club
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsay Lohan is returning to her acting roots. The actor-turned-beach-club-owner is now a beach-club-owner-turned-actor, playing (and you better take a seat for this) a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident” for a Netflix rom-com. That’s a lot of plot for one newly engaged hotel heiress with amnesia to take, so hopefully, Lohan is getting her sealegs back (or should I say her ski legs back).

