newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Three new inquiries over Martin Bashir scandal: BBC launches two probes into failings as MPs get set to grill bosses about Princess Diana interview

By Sam Greenhill, Paul Revoir
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Three new inquiries were launched yesterday amid the fallout from the BBC’s Princess Diana scandal.

The corporation’s chairman Richard Sharp announced a review of governance, saying problems of accountability, transparency and integrity ‘clearly existed’ even last year.

And a separate review was launched into why Martin Bashir was re-hired in 2016, with one senior MP questioning if it was ‘in essence so he would keep his mouth shut’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wxm3p_0a9r2Qb100
A separate review was launched into why Martin Bashir was re-hired in 2016. (PIctured, Bashir and Diana during the controversial Panorama interview.

Meanwhile, the Commons media committee of MPs announced a hearing as soon as next month to grill BBC bosses.

The trio of fresh probes follows last week’s damning report by retired judge Lord Dyson into how Bashir deceived Diana with cruel lies to secure his famous Panorama interview with her in 1995.

Lord Dyson also condemned BBC managers for hushing up the reporter’s tricks.The Duke of Cambridge then lambasted executives for their part in the cover-up and praised investigative journalists, after the scandal was uncovered by The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

In angry exchanges in Parliament yesterday, Tory MP Lee Anderson declared the ‘once-great BBC is rotten’. Speaking in the first debate into the Dyson report, he argued that the best way to make the broadcaster behave was to get rid of the licence fee and make it a subscription service.

And Tory MP Julian Knight, chairman of the digital, culture, media and sport committee, demanded to know why the BBC re-hired Bashir as religious affairs correspondent in 2016. Bashir was later promoted to religion editor, all while Lord Hall – blasted for leading a 1996 whitewash probe into Bashir – was BBC director-general. Mr Knight told MPs yesterday: ‘My sources suggest Mr Bashir was not interviewed, [but] simply appointed. Was Bashir rehired in essence so he would keep his mouth shut?’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Um8V_0a9r2Qb100
The corporation’s chairman Richard Sharp announced a review of governance, saying problems of accountability, transparency and integrity ‘clearly existed’

But the BBC last night insisted Mr Knight had been misinformed, adding: ‘there was an interview process for this position’.

New BBC director-general Tim Davie has now launched a ‘review’ into how and why the reporter was taken back, to check there was nothing ‘untoward’ about it, sources said. And yesterday the BBC chairman pledged: ‘I don’t take comfort yet from understanding why he was re-hired – we will find that out.’ Mr Sharp admitted that even last year, when the Mail was asking questions of the corporation about the Diana scandal and ‘not getting answers’, there was a ‘cultural failure’ in terms of ‘transparency, accountability and honesty’.

NOW EX-PANORAMA HOST VINE BACKS A CRIMINAL PROBE

By Chief Reporter

Jeremy Vine yesterday backed calls for a criminal investigation into the Martin Bashir scandal.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter, who hosted Panorama for four years until 2010, suggested it was time to call in the police.

He tweeted it was ‘hard to disagree’ with Nazir Afzal, former chief prosecutor for North West England, who said ‘police cannot hold back any longer’. But Vine later deleted his tweet.

Writing in the Daily Mail yesterday, Mr Afzal said a criminal probe should consider investigating Bashir for charges including forgery, pecuniary advantage by deception or misconduct in public office.

Scotland Yard was already under pressure to launch a probe after Diana’s brother Earl Spencer urged it to look into alleged blackmail and fraud at the BBC.

At the weekend, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland suggested ‘fraud’ and ‘forgery’ may have occurred. And Home Secretary Priti Patel refused to rule out criminal prosecutions.

An investigation was also demanded by the family of ‘Babes in the Wood’ murder victim Karen Hadaway as they called Bashir a ‘rogue and dishonest’ journalist.

The family of Karen, who was killed aged nine along with Nicola Fellows in 1986, claimed Bashir had delayed justice after he visited them and took the clothes she had been wearing.

Asked about such problems, during an interview on Radio 4’s The World At One, Mr Sharp said: ‘Well, what I do know is they clearly existed in 2020.’

He said the BBC board would conduct a review of ‘editorial policies and governance’, adding that the Dyson Report had revealed practices that were ‘entirely unacceptable in any ethical news broadcasting entity’.

Mr Sharp warned: ‘We are owned by the people of the UK and have a fantastic 100-year tradition of impartiality and integrity. But if the people of the BBC, in terms of reporting, management, leadership and scrutiny fail, then the organisation fails.’ The culture committee, which scrutinises government media policy, announced a hearing which could take place next month.

Mr Knight said: ‘We believe the BBC has further questions to answer following last week’s report by Lord Dyson and further speculation in the media over the weekend, including views expressed by Martin Bashir himself. We want to speak to those who were involved at the time and in the years that followed. Scrutiny of the BBC has never come at a more critical time for the broadcaster.’

In the Commons, media minister John Whittingdale said the BBC had ‘lost touch’ with a large part of the country. He said there would be a debate about its future funding when the current charter expires in 2027. Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh asked: ‘When are we going to have the guts to stop the BBC criminalising people for non-payment of the licence fee, which is no better than the poll tax?’ Mr Whittingdale said decriminalisation had not been ruled out but pointed out that ‘alternative enforcement’ could mean bailiffs and higher fines.

He also told MPs he thought there was a case for ‘greater oversight, particularly of journalistic decisions and editorial decisions’ in the BBC. But he insisted that it had already undergone major reform since the Bashir scandal and other controversies.

Ofcom welcomed news of the BBC’s governance review. But in a letter to Mr Davie, the regulator’s chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes wrote: ‘In our day-to-day dealings with the BBC, we too often meet with reluctance that gives the impression of a bias against transparency.’

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

178K+
Followers
69K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Priti Patel
Person
John Whittingdale
Person
Tim Davie
Person
Jeremy Vine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#Bbc Board#Uk#Bbc Radio#Chief Executives#Commons Media Committee#Panorama#The Daily Mail And Mail#Parliament#Tory#Scotland Yard#Justice#Home#Nicola Fellows#Radio 4#The Dyson Report#Ofcom#Bbc Bosses#Bashir Scandal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Martin Bashir 'convinces' BBC to delay Panorama report on bombshell Princess Diana interview in case it damages his health - and now it may NEVER be shown

Insiders fear that a BBC Panorama investigation into the tactics used by Martin Bashir to secure his bombshell interview with Princess Diana may never be broadcast. Bosses at the Corporation insist that screening of the programme – commissioned to examine allegations that Mr Bashir lied to convince the Princess into agreeing to the 1995 encounter – has just been postponed.
U.K.BBC

Sir Robbie Gibb: Former Downing Street communications director joins BBC Board

Sir Robbie Gibb, a former Downing Street communications director, is joining the BBC board as the board member for England. He will start on 7 May. Prior to working in No 10 for the Conservative Party between 2017 and 2019, Gibb had a successful 25-year career at the BBC, culminating in his role as head of Westminster. Before that, he was deputy editor of Newsnight and editor of The Daily Politics and This Week.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Martin Bashir quits BBC

Veteran journalist Martin Bashir has quit his role as BBC's religion editor and left the corporation. Martin Bashir has quit the BBC. The 58-year-old journalist and news anchor has decided to step down from the broadcaster due to ongoing health issues. Martin was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and also...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Charles Spencer breaks silence following BBC update on Princess Diana's Panorama interview

Charles Spencer posted a telling message on social media following the latest update on his sister, Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview. Following news that BBC News religion editor, Martin Bashir, has stepped down from his role, and that Lord Dyson’s investigation into how he secured the interview with Diana in the first place has now concluded, Charles made his feelings pretty clear.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Brazen Bashir is still in denial: Disgraced journalist defends his interview and says it is 'saddening' the scandal overshadowed Princess Diana's 'brave' decision to tell all

Disgraced Martin Bashir yesterday stood by his denials and claimed it was ‘saddening’ that the scandal has overshadowed Diana’s ‘brave’ decision to tell her story. Despite the damning findings of Lord Dyson’s report, Bashir, 58, insisted he remained ‘proud’ of the interview and claimed his ‘stupid’ decision to fake bank statements had no bearing on Diana’s decision to give it.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

BBC delays Panorama programme on Bashir interview with Diana

The BBC has delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday but has been postponed due to a “significant duty of care issue”, according to the broadcaster. A new broadcast...
EntertainmentBBC

Martin Bashir: BBC religion editor leaves the corporation

Martin Bashir has stepped down from his role as the BBC's religion editor, the corporation has confirmed. Bashir, 58, has reported on religious affairs for the BBC since 2016, and previously worked for programmes including Panorama. The corporation said he was leaving due to ongoing health issues. His departure comes...
Celebritieskentlive.news

Broadcast of BBC Princess Diana interview investigation delayed

The BBC has delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday but has been postponed due to a “significant duty of care issue”, according to the broadcaster. A new broadcast...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Controversial Princess Diana Interviewer Bashir Leaves BBC

British journalist Martin Bashir, who is being investigated over how he obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, is stepping down from his role as the BBC's religion editor, the corporation said Friday. "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC's Religion Editor, and is leaving...
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Martin Bashir quits the BBC amid investigation into Diana interview

Martin Bashir has quit the BBC on health grounds amid an investigation into his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The veteran journalist, who was the BBC News religion editor, has been seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications. Jonathan Munro, the BBC’s deputy director of news, said in a...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Martin Bashir Used 'Deceit' to Secure His 1995 Princess Diana Interview, Leak of BBC Report Says

Journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful methods" to secure his controversial interview with Princess Diana in 1995, an official BBC inquiry is expected to find on Thursday. The report compiled by former High Court judge Lord John Dyson, is also anticipated to state that Bashir, 58, breached the BBC's editorial guidelines by creating two false bank statements to improperly manipulate Diana into giving the interview, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.
PoliticsTelegraph

Exclusive: MPs set to quiz BBC bosses over Martin Bashir row

MPs are set to summon BBC bosses to give testimony about the Martin Bashir scandal and the safeguards in place to prevent a repeat, The Telegraph has learned. The Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee will meet on Monday to discuss plans for a one-off special evidence session on the row engulfing the broadcaster, according to sources close to the committee.
Violent CrimesBBC

Babes in the Wood victim's mum wants Martin Bashir inquiry

The mother of a murdered girl wants the BBC to investigate the way she was treated by journalist Martin Bashir. Michelle Hadaway gave Mr Bashir items of her daughter's clothing for DNA testing in 1991, but said no tests were done and the clothes were not returned. Karen Hadaway and...
U.K.inews.co.uk

The Martin Bashir scandal shows Lord Hall should never have been appointed BBC Director-General

Looking at the crisis engulfing the BBC, it’s difficult to understand why Lord Hall was ever made director-general in the first place. I say that even though I don’t recall many dissenting voices in 2012 when this highly-personable figure with an apparently impeccable BBC CV was called back to become D-G after having run the Royal Opera House. David Dimbleby, no less, remarked: “I feel like I’m serving in the Royal Navy when the message came in ‘Winston is back.’”