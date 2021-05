Coursework and fieldwork could be different for some GCSE and A-level students next year under proposals from England’s exam regulator. Ofqual has put forward its plans for changes to non-exam assessment for students in light of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, an official from the regulator said GCSE and A-level exams would still likely to be different in 2022 due to the “considerable” impact of coronavirus on learning. It comes after exams have been cancelled for two years in a row due to the pandemic, which has kept most students in England at home during two...