newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Thousands of Air Force families are waiting months for childcare, according to report

By Scott Maucione
federalnewsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air Force was unable to place thousands of children in daycare for months on end last year, and continues to have a sizable need for more childcare as airmen are slowly returning to in-person workplaces. In a report obtained by Federal News Network, the Air Force stated that demand...

federalnewsnetwork.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Base#Child Care#Due Care#Health Care#Military Veterans#Federal News Network#D Fla#All Air Force#Daycare#In Person Workplaces#Airmen#Unmet Demand#Operational Status#D C#Time#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

Keep the Air Force Memorial accessible

The decision to close the Columbia Pike entrance to the Air Force Memorial and enclose it in the new Arlington Cemetery boundaries for security reasons is ill-conceived. The Air Force Memorial is visible from the National Mall across the Potomac and an immense draw for tourists, members of the military, historians, photographers, family members and students. Professional interpretive guides, including me, value it, too. Interpretive guides are the storytellers who create the magic around our visits to monuments, memorials and historic places. They tell the stories of heroes, the men and women who have paid the ultimate price for their country. It’s a place to learn about people such as Wesley Robert Phenegar Jr., a captain in the Marine Corps and pilot who bravely sacrificed his life so that his men could return safely to base and so that civilians in a Vietnamese village would not perish. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross posthumously.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

IG report: Air Force could have avoided $100M KC-46 redesign

May 27 (UPI) -- Air Force program officials' failure to effectively manage the KC-46 tanker program necessitated a costly redesign, according to a report the Pentagon's inspector general released Thursday. The KC-46 is a multirole tanker aircraft, designed to refuel military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures. It's also...
Aerospace & DefenseRomesentinel.com

Air Force completes eval at former GAFB

The Air Force has completed its Relative Risk Site Evaluation of possible groundwater contaminants for the former Griffiss Air Force Base to support environmental restoration work. BRAC Environmental Coordinator David Farnsworth said the Air Force is advising the public that they’ve done an evaluation and have released information they’ve collected so far on the testing, which will be used to “prioritize future work going forward” as far as remediation and environmental restoration.
Aerospace & DefenseForbes

First Look: Air Force 2022 Budget Is All About Technology, Much Of It Secret

The U.S. Air Force on Friday unveiled details of its first budget request during the Biden years, stressing investment in a slew of overdue technology initiatives. The proposed budget, which includes funding for the recently redesignated Space Force, is full of secret programs. The Air Force has many more classified investment efforts under way than the other military services, consistent with its reputation as the high-tech service.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Plan To Buy 145 B-21 Raider Bombers Gets Endorsement From Biden Air Force Nominee

The Air Force wants to acquire a B-21 fleet that is nearly seven times bigger than its current B-2 stealth bomber force. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Frank Kendall, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the next Secretary of the Air Force, says he supports the service's current position that it needs to acquire at least 145 stealthy B-21 Raiders in the coming years. These aircraft, work on which is steadily progressing, are set to supplant its existing B-2 Spirit stealth bomber fleet, which comprises just 21 jets, in total, not all of which are available for combat operations, as well as its aging B-1Bs.
Aerospace & Defenseairforcemag.com

Air Force Wants to Cut 421 Old Fighters, Buy 304 New Ones

The Air Force will ask Congress to retire 421 legacy aircraft through 2026, replacing them with just 304 new fighters, according to fiscal 2022 budget talking points obtained by Air Force Magazine. The savings derived from operating a smaller fleet will be put toward acquiring new systems such as the Next-Generation Air Dominance fighter later this decade, and a new Multi-Role fighter, called MR-X, in the 2030s.
U.S. PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Forced separations downplayed: Report

WASHINGTON – A government watchdog says the Trump administration, under its practice of separating families at the border, forced migrant parents to leave the U.S. without their children, contradicting claims by officials that parents were willingly leaving them behind. The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General said in a report...
Aerospace & Defensenewscenter1.tv

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base has been renamed as a U.S. Space Force Base. The name was changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during a Friday afternoon ceremony. The sprawling base on the state’s Central Coast tests ballistic missiles and conducts orbital launches...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Military Times

Here’s how much each part of the new Air Force PT test will be worth

When airmen and guardians return to regular physical fitness testing on July 1, their pushup and situp prowess will matter more than before. The Air Force suspended physical training tests multiple times starting in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The service has used the time to craft a more realistic and flexible way to measure troops’ strength, endurance and size.
Militarytheredstonerocket.com

Assault helicopter pilot grew up fast in Army

Warrant Officer Malcolm Brown was 20 when he went to Vietnam in August 1969 to fly assault missions in a Huey helicopter. Most happened at night. “Our adrenaline was up,” he recalled. “You’d come back and your hands start shaking. And you say ‘Oh I could’ve died tonight.’ And you have a beer. And then you’d go do it tomorrow.”