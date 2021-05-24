Former Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington Sentenced to Prison Time in Federal Fraud Case
Former Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington was sentenced to serve time in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and submitting false government documents. After hearing sentencing arguments Monday afternoon from defense attorney Leonard Ambrose and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold, U.S. District Judge David Cercone handed down prison sentence of one year and one day, less than half of the federal guidelines for her crimes.www.erienewsnow.com