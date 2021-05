Porsche never officially imported the 996-generation 911 GT3 RS into the U.S., but owing to its rarity, the car made it onto the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Show and Display list. That means you can legally register one in the States, but you're limited to driving it just 2500 miles a year until its 25th birthday, at which point it can be registered as a normal car. And if you buy this 2004 GT3 RS up for auction on Bring a Trailer, you're obligated to drive it as much as our government allows.