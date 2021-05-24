Omaha Mayor Rips ‘Pig Roast’ Outside Police Union Hall
Omaha, Nebraska, Mayor Jean Stothert on Monday blasted protesters who left severed pig heads sporting police hats in front of the police union hall. “The disgusting incident at the Omaha Police Officers Association headquarters Saturday night was intended to provoke conflict,” Stothert said of the demonstration, which resulted in seven arrests, according to the Omaha World-Herald. A group calling itself the Revolutionary Action Party was protesting the union for distributing a flier that branded a City Council candidate “anti-police.” The union head posted photos of the pig heads left behind with the question: “What part of this is okay?”www.thedailybeast.com