newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Omaha Mayor Rips ‘Pig Roast’ Outside Police Union Hall

By Tracy Connor
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago

Omaha, Nebraska, Mayor Jean Stothert on Monday blasted protesters who left severed pig heads sporting police hats in front of the police union hall. “The disgusting incident at the Omaha Police Officers Association headquarters Saturday night was intended to provoke conflict,” Stothert said of the demonstration, which resulted in seven arrests, according to the Omaha World-Herald. A group calling itself the Revolutionary Action Party was protesting the union for distributing a flier that branded a City Council candidate “anti-police.” The union head posted photos of the pig heads left behind with the question: “What part of this is okay?”

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Pig Roast#Rips#City Police#City Council#Police Headquarters#Party Headquarters#The Omaha World Herald#Pig Heads#Mayor Jean Stothert#Calling#Protesters#Police Hats#Arrests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Bans Masks While Governor Is Away

With Idaho Gov. Brad Little out of state Thursday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued an executive order banning masks in schools and public buildings. The move comes after McGeachin announced that she would be running to unseat Little in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial election. For his part, Little’s office says he was not made aware of McGeachin’s intentions to issue the order. While Idaho never imposed a statewide mask mandate, certain cities, schools, and countries have done so. “My oath to the Constitution is to protect those rights and freedoms of the individual,” McGeachin told the Associated Press. McGeachin also said she had “concerns” about the supposed long term health impacts of mask-wearing. Unsurprisingly, McGeachin also said she hasn’t been vaccinated and doesn’t plan to be, citing a belief that she has natural immunity from a past COVID-19 infection. McGeachin made headlines in March for her supportive remarks at a mask-burning rally held at Idaho’s state capitol.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Senators Reject Pleas From Fallen Capitol Cop’s Mom to Back Riot Commission, Says Report

Several Republican senators looked the mom of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the eye on Thursday and told her they will vote against setting up a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection that preceded his death. According to CNN, Gladys Sicknick held meetings with more than a dozen Republican senators to urge them to back the bill to establish the commission when it goes to a Senate vote on Friday—but most told her that she would not be able to change their minds. A source said to be familiar with the meetings told the network that they were “very hard” on Sicknick and her son’s girlfriend, Sandra Garza, who were both wearing necklaces containing the fallen Capitol Police officer’s ashes. Sicknick is reportedly struggling to understand why Republicans are against the commission, with her saying at one point in the day: “How can they not be doing the right thing?” According to CNN, 13 GOP senators declined to meet with her.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

San Jose Gunman Faced Disciplinary Hearing Over Racist Remarks on Day of Attack, Says Report

The man who opened fire on his colleagues Wednesday at a San Jose rail yard, killing nine of them, was reportedly scheduled to attend a work disciplinary hearing over alleged racist remarks on the day of the massacre. Citing law-enforcement sources, NBC Bay Area reports that Samuel Cassidy’s colleagues at the Valley Transportation Authority had recently complained about his racist outbursts at work, and he was expected to be disciplined by bosses on Wednesday. That morning, the 57-year-old died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting nine of his workmates dead. The scheduled disciplinary hearing has not been confirmed by law enforcement, but sheriff’s investigators have described Cassidy as “a highly disgruntled VTA employee.” The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that U.S. Customs officers detained Cassidy in 2016 and found that he kept a black book “filled with lots of notes about how he hates the VTA,” as well as books about terrorism.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

QAnon Shaman Offers Muffin Theft Prevention Video as Defense

The so-called QAnon Shaman, one of the most recognizable figures from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is making renewed pleas for pretrial release based on a claim that he stopped a fellow insurrectionist from stealing a muffin from a Capitol breakroom, this time releasing video of the attempted theft. He’s made the claim in interviews before, but on Wednesday, lawyers for the Shaman, legal name Jacob Chansley, linked to a YouTube video titled “Jake Stops Muffin Stealing” as part of a motion to secure his release before his trial. Chansley’s lawyers wrote, “On March 19, 2021, Defendant’s counsel provided to the Government video footage depicting Defendant Chansley during his January 6, 2021 visit to the Capitol thwarting a crime (theft) by yelling at another person in the Capitol who was attempting to steal a ‘muffin’ from a breakroom in the Capitol.” Chansley faces six charges and up to 28 years in prison.
Nebraska Statemadison

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold's Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.
California StateHuron Daily Tribune

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — The father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home, where they had been staying for a court-ordered visitation with him, has been arrested four states away in California, police said. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, said 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old...
Omaha, NEdoniphanherald.com

Omaha gang member gets 10 to 25 years after blowing his 'second shot at life'

The two men had sat in the same courtroom 3½ years ago. At that time — November 2017 — Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock told gang member Fabian Inda, then 27, that he had received the break of a lifetime when a jury convicted him of the lesser charge of false imprisonment of a fellow gang member, rather than a kidnapping charge that would have sent him to prison for life.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Protesters gather in opposition of proposed health education standards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State School Board anticipates the approval of proposed health education standards by fall of this year. The standards create the framework for K-12 health education in Nebraska. Some parent groups, and even some state politicians, are voicing concern about portions of the proposed standards,...
Omaha, NEWOWT

OPD said man had pointed gun at officers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — Omaha police shot and killed a man Sunday evening who police said had repeatedly fired a handgun inside a house and pointed it at police when he came out the front door. At 5:36 p.m., Omaha police officers were dispatched to an assault in progress at...
Omaha, NENews Channel Nebraska

Ricketts predicts return to normal in K-12 schools this fall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday predicted a return to normal in Nebraska's K-12 schools by this fall after a year of coronavirus restrictions that included mask-wearing in classrooms and remote learning. Ricketts said the state appears to be in good shape with its vaccination efforts and...
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops nets 186 pounds of marijuana

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are under arrest after the Nebraska State Patrol found 186 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle Saturday, according to a news release. At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that failed to signal a turn and drove on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 in Hamilton County, the release states. During the stop, a State Patrol K9 detected an odor inside the car, and the trooper found marijuana in heat-sealed packages, the release states.
Nebraska Statecorrections1.com

Neb. prisons set to relax COVID-19 restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services soon will begin relaxing standards put in place at the start of the pandemic for visitors and volunteers and allowing more activities at the state's prisons. "This is a huge step forward and one that is sure to be welcomed by...
Nebraska StateSioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Weeping Water, NEFremont Tribune

Man charged with disturbing the peace in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – A 25-year-old Omaha man faces several charges after being arrested by Cass County authorities in Weeping Water on Saturday evening. Floyd Wallace was released later that evening from the Cass County Jail after posting a bond of $10,000, 10 percent. According to the county’s sheriff’s department, a...
Omaha, NEthereader.com

What You Can Learn from Omaha’s Trash

This story is part of a package published before the May 2021 City of Omaha General Elections. Read all the personal perspectives on issues ailing Omaha here. No one wants to think about trash. Getting rid of it is just something citizens expect cities to do well. That’s not the case in Omaha, said David Holtzclaw, the owner of a small engineering firm he runs from his home in Dundee.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

$12.6 million in federal grants going to Nebraska airports

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $12.6 million in federal grants going toward Nebraska. The 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements. The airports that will receive funding include...