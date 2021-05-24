Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Square Mile Provides $145M Refi for 260 Gold Street in Brooklyn

By Cathy Cunningham
Commercial Observer
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruman Realty has landed a $145 million refinance for its multifamily project at 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Square Mile Capital Management provided the loan, while Galaxy Capital Group’s Henry Bodek negotiated the transaction. The loan retires $102.5 million in construction financing on the property,...

commercialobserver.com
