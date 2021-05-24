Florida's New Gambling Deal With The Seminole Tribe Is Expected To Bring In $500 Million Annually. Here's How Lawmakers Want To Spend That Money
As lawmakers considered a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe that will result in about $500-million dollars of new revenue each year, many wondered how that money would be used. Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando), and a few of her Democratic colleagues, filed amendments during the special session to try to firm that up before lawmakers signed onto the deal.news.wfsu.org