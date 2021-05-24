newsbreak-logo
South Dakota: Deadwood gaming sees an incredible April

Cover picture for the articleAbsolutely any revenue is up revenue for April gaming numbers compared to the pandemic-induced closure of all casinos the entire month of April 2020. While statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Thursday reflect significant increases in the overall handle compared to 2019, no yearly comparisons can be made to 2020, due to a six-week closure from March 25 through May 7, 2020 when Deadwood city officials enacted emergency legislation to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by ordering casinos to cease operations.

