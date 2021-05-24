South Dakota: Deadwood gaming sees an incredible April

South Dakota residents showed that they weren’t opposed to legalized sports gambling in the state in November of last year. Since then, lawmakers and gaming regulators have been doing their part to help put the activity into place. With a projected start date of July 1, there isn’t much time left, but the final touches of the state’s sports gambling market might now be in place. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming held a public hearing yesterday and addressed many of the proposed rules, ultimately approving them unanimously.