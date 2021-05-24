newsbreak-logo
Council meets, uses paperless technology, discusses trash service

Linn County Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the May 18 Marceline City Council meeting the council used their new tablets for the first time, in an effort to go paperless. The council and some city staff, are using Samsung Galaxy A7 Tablets in an effort to go paperless. Councilmen Gary Carlson noted that the city saved over 9,000 pieces of paper from the council's May 18 meeting, which was the council's first using the tablets.

