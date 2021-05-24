newsbreak-logo
Brooke Shields: 'I feel lucky to be alive'

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking back on her January accident that shattered a leg bone, launching a domino effect of surgeries and infection, Brooke Shields says she is grateful to have survived. "I just feel so lucky to be alive," the actor, who turns 56 next week, told "Good Morning America" Monday, according to People magazine's transcription. After being flung from a balance board at a New York gym, Shields had emergency surgery to install a rod in her femur. The bone, she said, painfully "popped off" the rod the following morning, requiring additional surgery. Then almost immediately after her two-week hospitalization, where COVID-19 protocols prevented visits from family, she developed a staph infection in her arm, prompting more surgery.

