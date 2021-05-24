newsbreak-logo
Tesla FSD Hardware Has 150 Million Times More Computer Power Than Apollo 11 Computer

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interesting article by EVANNEX, the author shared that Tesla’s onboard AI chip is smarter than the USAF’s F-35 fighter jet, among other historic vehicles that are powered by computers. Although the Tesla Model S Plaid isn’t as fast as a fighter jet (yet), the current generation of Tesla’s vehicles are leaving the most advanced military and space-exploration vehicles in the dust in terms of computer power, the article noted.

