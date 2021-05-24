Tesla FSD Hardware Has 150 Million Times More Computer Power Than Apollo 11 Computer
In an interesting article by EVANNEX, the author shared that Tesla’s onboard AI chip is smarter than the USAF’s F-35 fighter jet, among other historic vehicles that are powered by computers. Although the Tesla Model S Plaid isn’t as fast as a fighter jet (yet), the current generation of Tesla’s vehicles are leaving the most advanced military and space-exploration vehicles in the dust in terms of computer power, the article noted.cleantechnica.com