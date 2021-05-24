Are plans for a carbon-negative power plant too costly to be worth it?

UK energy firm Drax’s plan to transform a biomass power plant in the north of England into the world’s first carbon-negative power station is receiving strong pushback. By 2027, Drax hopes to retrofit its plant near Selby so it can be used for “bioenergy with carbon capture and storage” (BECCS), a process in which the firm will grow trees that remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the air, burn them for power, capture the resulting CO2 and pipe it below the bedrock of the North Sea.