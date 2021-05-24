newsbreak-logo
Markets

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.2031; (P) 1.2063; (R1) 1.2098;. Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral at this point. We’d continue to stay cautious on strong support from 1.2048/61 cluster level to bring reversal. On the upside, break of 1.2201 resistance will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound. However, sustained break of 1.2048/61 will carry larger bearish implications. Next near term target will be 161.8% projection of 1.2880 to 1.2363 from 1.2653 at 1.1816.

www.actionforex.com
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.80; (P) 154.07; (R1) 154.37;. GBP/JPY’s break of 154.80 indicates up trend resumption. Current rally should now target 156.59 key resistance first. Break will carry larger bullish implication and target 61.8% projection of 133.03 to 153.39 from 149.03 at 161.61. On the downside, break of 153.81 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7724; (P) 0.7741; (R1) 0.7759;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. As long as 0.7673 support holds, another rise is mildly in favor. On the upside, break of 0.7890 resistance will resume the rally from 0.7530 to retest 0.8006 high. On the downside, break of 0.7673 will suggest that correction from 0.8006 is extending with another falling leg. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 0.7530 support and possibly below.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Peers Over Precipice- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels. Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD/CAD bears stall at major support hurdle- Loonie in consolidation. Key near-term support into 1.2048 – resistance / near-term bearish invalidation 1.2247. The Canadian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US...
Marketsvia.news

USD/CAD Bearish By 2% In The Last 30 Days

USD/CAD (USDCAD) is currently on bearish momentum. At 19:09 EST on Thursday, 27 May, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is at 1.2069, 2.72% down since the last session’s close. About USD/CAD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.258% up from its trailing 30 days low of $1.20 and 1.918% down from its trailing 30 days high of $1.23.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Break of trendline support to trigger deeper pullback

The Euro stands at the back foot in early Friday’s trading, signaling a possible continuation of a pullback from 1.2266 high, after Thursday’s neutral mode (Doji candle). Fresh easing cracked trendline support at 1.2175 (bull trendline from 1.1704, 2021 low), warning of extension towards 1.2143/33 (20DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) on break.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Two Scenarios Likely

Downside risks pressured the US Dollar lower against the Canadian Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair tested the lower line of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session. The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower boundary of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Price Outlook: Is a USD/CAD Reversal on the Horizon?

USD/CAD posted an encouraging bounce off recent lows to avoid deeper losses. That said, the pair remains near its lowest levels in nearly four years and calling a bottom at this stage could be presumptuous. Further still, IG client sentiment data reveals retail traders continue to increase their long-exposure, suggesting...
Currenciescityindex.co.uk

USD/CAD: Is a bottom near?

These memorable, if rather lewd, trading aphorisms serve as a reminder of the risks when betting against established downtrends. While trading against a trend tends to be a lower-probability strategy, it can offer strong risk/reward ratios if the stars align, and the current setup in USD/CAD may present an opportunity to do just that.
Marketsbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/CAD

Uncle Sam is about to print a bunch of mid-tier economic reports. Think the releases will extend USD/CAD’s downtrend today?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily Asia-London Session Watchlist looked at NZD/USD’s potential bullish run as an upswing gains momentum. Be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: Brent, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

Brent is trading at 68.37; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 67.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 71.25. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 66.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 64.25.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD overbought and short, USD/CAD oversold and long

EURUSD current at 1.2203 and USD/CAD 1.2110 trades a distance of 93 pips. Both are the same exact pair yet trade in exact opposite directions as present Correlations run a solid -92%. The point of departure is the possible crossover at 1.2156 as both currency pairs hold as EUR/USD support...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD tracks risk reversal to one-week high

One-month risk reversal on USD/CAD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, extends call (bullish) bias with a jump to +0.050 from +0.025 seen on May 27, according to data source Reuters. The figures also rise to the one-week high. A call option gives the holder the...
MarketsDailyFx

AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBA Interest Rate Decision for June

AUD/USD carves a series of higher highs and lows as it continues to bounce back from the 50-Day SMA (0.7713), and the exchange rate may stage a larger rebound ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting on June 1 amid the string of failed attempts to test the monthly low (0.7675).
Marketsvia.news

USD/CAD (USDCAD) Is 3% Down In The Last 30 Days

USD/CAD (USDCAD) is currently on bearish momentum. At 17:10 EST on Tuesday, 25 May, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is at 1.2057, 3.36% down since the last session’s close. About USD/CAD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.158% up from its trailing 30 days low of $1.20 and 2.103% down from its trailing 30 days high of $1.23.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD sinks to daily lows, approaches 1.2200

EUR/USD loses further momentum, trades closer to 1.2200. The demand for the dollar picks up pace despite depressed yields. FOMC’s R.Quarles speaks later on “Economic Outlook”. EUR/USD now comes under extra selling pressure and gradually approaches the support at the 1.2200 neighbourhood. EUR/USD weaker on dollar recovery. The selling pressure...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Could edge lower

The US Dollar soared by 59 pips or 0.49% against the Canadian Dollar on Friday. The surge was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, bearish traders could pressure the currency pair lower during the following trading session.
CurrenciesDailyFx

CAD Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Treading Water Around 2017 Low

CAD Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Treading Water Around 2017 Low. Last week, USD/CAD was rather uneventful again around an eventful level. The 2017 low continues to keep price from declining further, but for how much longer? We have yet to see any forceful price action to indicate a washout or reversal of any type.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to a fresh daily low at 1.2060 despite oil selloff

USD/CAD continues to push lower during the American trading hours. US Dollar Index drops below 90.00 as market mood improves. WTI trades in the negative territory below $63. After spending the majority of the day above 1.2100, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction during the American trading hours and dropped to a daily low of 1.2060. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.5% on the day at 1.2070.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Outlook: Hawkish FOMC minutes-inspired move lacks follow-through

A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain strong positive traction on Wednesday. The risk-off mood, uptick in US bond yields, hawkish FOMC minutes drove flows to the USD. A slump in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the move up. The USD/CAD pair gained strong...