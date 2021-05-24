USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Brent is trading at 68.37; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 67.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 71.25. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 66.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 64.25.