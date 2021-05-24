USD/CAD Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2031; (P) 1.2063; (R1) 1.2098;. Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral at this point. We’d continue to stay cautious on strong support from 1.2048/61 cluster level to bring reversal. On the upside, break of 1.2201 resistance will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound. However, sustained break of 1.2048/61 will carry larger bearish implications. Next near term target will be 161.8% projection of 1.2880 to 1.2363 from 1.2653 at 1.1816.www.actionforex.com