Steven M. Sipple: If Huskers' NFL hopefuls need inspiration, they should seek out Jackson

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
lincolnnewsnow.com
 2021-05-24

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic's harsh grip loosens in our country, certain important stories from the past 14 months or so periodically pop up in my cranium. Former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson's story — undrafted NFL free agent rises to become a six-game starter for the New York Jets — tends to get overlooked in our local sports realm. It shouldn't get lost in the shuffle, though, because it's an impressive story of perseverance. At the very least, it's a story that former NU players trying to make NFL rosters this summer could learn from.

For Dylan Raiola, the Nebraska football program legacy recruit, the scholarship offers are rolling in rapidly. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback hasn't even entered his sophomore season at Burleson (Texas) High School, and already has offers from Georgia, Baylor, Florida State, Missouri, TCU, Washington State and, yes, Nebraska. If you're a...