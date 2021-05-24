Karoline H. Stark
Stark, Karoline H. age 87 of Bloomington, MN, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 22, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Jack Sr.; son, Jack Jr.; parents, Frederick and Emily Pansegrau; sister, Lily; and brothers, Karl and Aduwart. Survived by children, Cynthia (Robert), Ira (Nancy), Alan (Jill), Terry and Patricia (Chad); grandchildren, Jeremiah, April, Joe, Kayla, Dustin, Emily, Ryan and Samantha; great-grandchildren Mason, Ashlinn and Finley; and brother, Helmut. Private family services will be held. Interment Dawn Valley Memorial Park.