A Chester woman walked away with only minor injuries May 5th, after the Toyota 4-Runner she was driving hit a bear in the middle of Highway 36 just east of Wilson Lake Road. According to details provided by the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol, 61-year old Betty Doud was driving eastbound on the highway shortly after 10:00p.m., when a large bear ran across the road from left the right in front of her Toyota. She was unable to avoid a collision with the bear.